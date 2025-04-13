Jason Holder and Abrar Ahmed were top performers for LQ and QG, respectively in their last PSL 2025 match (Photo Credit:X@thePSLt20)

PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars. This will be the second game of the PSL 2025 for both the teams. While Quetta Gladiators occupy second spot on the PSL 2025 points table, Lahore Qalandars are placed fifth on the team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for KK vs MS PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. ‘No Crowd at All’, Netizens Express Disappointment After Empty Stands at National Stadium Go Viral During KK vs MS PSL 2025 Match.

Lahore Qalandars lost to defending champions Islamabad United in the season opener. Lahore managed only 139 runs and Islamabad chased it down comfortably with eight wickets in hand. Abdullah Shafique was the stand out performer with the bat for Lahore Qalandars as he scored 66 off just 38 balls. In bowling, debutant Asif Afridi impressed with figures of 1/15 in his quota of four overs.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs. Captain Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen smashed 59 and 53 respectively to take their side to a good total. In response, Peshawar Zalmi struggled to get going and were reduced to 30/3 inside 3.4 overs before being bowled out for 136 in 15.1 overs. Saim Ayub was top-scorer for Peshawar with 50 off 38 balls.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in their second match of PSL 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The LQ vs QG PSL 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Quetta Gladiators Beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 Runs in PSL 2025; Finn Allen, Abrar Ahmed Shine As Former Champions Outclass Babar Azam and Co.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. For LQ vs QG PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. For gaining access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass. Quetta Gladiators are coming off a dominating win, and will be expected to steamroll over Lahore.

