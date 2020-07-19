Hailed as the ‘Voice of Indian Cricket,’ Harsha Bhogle turns 59 on Sunday (July 19, 2020) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to his official Twitter account and extended wishes for the legendary commentator. “Many more happy returns of the day @bhogleharsha, have a great day and beyond,” wrote R Ashwin on the micro-blogging website. Well, the talismanic commentator didn’t take long in responding to the off-spinner’s tweet. However, along with acknowledging the 2011-World Cup winner’s wishes, Bhogle left a hilarious comment which left the fans in splits. Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle: Fans Storm Twitter With Greetings for Renowned Cricket Commentator As He Turns 59!

“Thank you Ashwin.... Watching so much of you during this lockdown....Keep spinning that ball and leave my job alone,” wrote the legendary commentator while retweeting the 33-year-old’s post. Ever since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown applied brakes on many major cricket activities, Ravi Ashwin has kept the fans entertained by conducting various interviews with many former and current cricketers. In fact, his chat show ‘Reminisce With Ash’ also gained a lot of popularity. Owing to this fact only, Bhogle made the cheeky comment. Have a look. Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Did You Know That Famous Cricket Commentator Featured in THIS Jackie Shroff-Starrer Bollywood Movie? (Watch Video).

Harsha Bhogle Responds To Ashwin's Wishes!!

Thank you Ashwin.... Watching so much of you during this lockdown....Keep spinning that ball and leave my job alone....😄 https://t.co/lOIxIyatuJ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 19, 2020

Few months back, Bhogle also heaped praises on Ashwin’s speaking skills and backed him to become a brilliant commentator. After watching the spinner’s conversation with former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, Bhogle tweeted: “Really enjoyed this interaction between @ashwinravi99 and @sanjaymanjrekar. Ashwin is curious and Sanjay approaches such issues with honesty and candour. In 1991, I had predicted that Sanjay (Manjrekar) and Ravi (Shastri) would make very good commentators. I am now saying that about Ashwin.”

View Tweet:

Really enjoyed this interaction between @ashwinravi99 and @sanjaymanjrekar. Ashwin is curious and Sanjay approaches such issues with honesty and candour. In 1991, I had predicted that Sanjay and Ravi would make very good commentators. I am now saying that about Ashwin — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. However, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. Nevertheless, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).