The Czech Republic and Austria are all set to take on each other in a while now in the Central Europe Cup T20I 2021 tournament. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. The match will be held at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague in the 3rd T20I of the tournament. The two teams are meeting for the first time in the tournament.

Talking about the pitch, the deck at Prague is a good one to bat on. The pacers have tasted a good run of luck on the pitch. Spinners have not tasted on the deck so far. Teams chasing have won both matches so far in the league. The team winning the toss first will look to bowl first if they win the toss. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When to Watch Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20I 2021 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague on May 22, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20I 2021 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Central Europe Cup T20I 2021 in India. Hence fans won't be able to catch the live telecast of Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20I on their TV channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20I 2021 Match?

However, Fans in India can follow the Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20I 2021 will be available on its official YouTube channel. Here is the link for the match.

Squads:

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Sahil Grover(wk).

Austria

Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Jaweed Sadran, Navin Wijesekera,Razmal Shigiwal(c), Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Aman Habibullah, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sahel Zadran(wk).

