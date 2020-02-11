Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand on TV and Online

Ross Taylor in action against India. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

NZ vs IND Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details Online on DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports: India and New Zealand square against each other in the third match. New Zealand have already won the series 2-0 and now will be looking to perform whitewash against the Men in Blue. So, apart from NZ vs IND 3rd ODI free live streaming details, fans can find below match time in IST as well. The third IND vs NZ ODI can be followed online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports, Star Sports and Hotstar which provide the free live telecast and live streaming as well. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

Interestingly, India whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20I series, and now the home side will be keen to return the favour in ODI series. New Zealand have outplayed in all the departments in this ODI series. The Virat Kohli and Co will be looking for a consolation win going into the Test series.

Having already pocketed the series, New Zealand will be boosted by the return of captain Kane Williamson. Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham was in charge of the Kiwis in the absence of Williamson and did a superb job. India, on the other hand, could make a few changes as well. India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2020, Key Players: Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor, Navdeep Saini and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for at Mount Maunganui.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI takes place on February 11 (Tuesday). The IND vs NZ ODI match will begin at 07:30 PM IST, with the toss at 07:00 PM. Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is the venue for IND vs NZ third ODI 2020.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. So, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. The NZ vs IND 3rd ODI 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. Fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD to watch IND vs NZ ODI match live in Hindi commentary. Third IND vs NZ ODI will be telecast live on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well. The India vs New Zealand ODI match will be available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish and DD’s terrestrial network users. DD National won’t telecast the IND vs NZ ODI match.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports network has the telecast rights of India’s tour of New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar online. For NZ vs IND 3rd ODI 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or official website. The IND vs NZ ODI free live streaming will be available for Jio users. Non-Jio users will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2020.