Live Cricket Streaming of Iran vs United Arab Emirates, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series IRN vs UAE Match

UAE National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / The National Sport)

Iran will take on United Arab Emirates in match 2 of the Group B in the ACC Western Region T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat in Oman. This will be the first time that the two teams will meet in the year and will be hoping for a win to start the tournament in the best possible ways. Fans searching for live streaming of Iran vs United Arab Emirates T20 match can scroll down below for more details. Iran Vs United Arab Emirates, Cricket Score 2nd T20 Match.

There are eight teams taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups – A & B. these two teams are slotted in the Group B along with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, hosts Oman take a place in group A along with Bahrain, Qatar and Maldives. Top two teams from each of the groups will move forward into the semi-finals.

When to Watch Iran vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Iran vs United Arab Emirates will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat in Oman on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Iran vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of Iran vs United Arab Emirates match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Iran vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming of Iran vs United Arab Emirates will not be available. Fans can follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball updates and commentary of the games in the ACC Western Region tournament. The YouTube channel of Emirates Cricket Board might live stream the game but it is not guaranteed.

UAE have taken some huge strides forward in the cricketing world and will be hoping to get the result in the opening game of the tournament in their favour. Iran, on the hand, will need to be at their best in the match if they want to cause an upset.