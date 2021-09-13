Nepal and the United States of America will face each other in the latest match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The Nepal vs USA ODI clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on September 13, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be aiming for a win, Meanwhile fans searching for Nepal vs USA, Cricket World Cup League 2 live streaming can scroll down below. USA Cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra Hits Six Sixes in an Over, Becomes First American To Score an ODI Hundred.

Nepal and United States are on the opposite ends of the Cricket World Cup League 2 points table with the former placed sixth in the seven-team group after two wins in four games. Meanwhile, USA are second with six wins in 12 games. However, the previous two ODI games have ended with Nepal securing comfortable wins.

When to Watch Nepal vs USA 1st ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs United States match in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on September 13, 2021 (Monday) and is scheduled to start at 04:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs USA 1st ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will no live telecast available for NEP vs USA ODI match in ICC CWC League 2 as there are no official broadcasters available for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs USA 1st ODI Match?

The live streaming available for Nepal vs United States ODI match will be available on FanCode. So fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the live action of the Cricket World Cup League 2 match on online platforms.

