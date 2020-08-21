England and Pakistan will face each other in the third and final match of a three-Test series. The England vs Pakistan match will be played at the Rose Bowl ground in Southampton and will begin on August 21 (Friday). The hosts already lead the three-Test series 1-0 having won the first Test by three wickets while the second Test ended in a drab draw after major periods of play were washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming and telecast information can scroll down for all details, including live score online and broadcast on PTV and Sony Six, for the PAK vs ENG 3rd match. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

Pakistan, who dominated most of the first Test but eventually ended up losing it by three wickets, will be hopeful of a favourable result after impressive performances in both the Test matches. The batting of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the second Test will boost their confidence while their bowling have been top-notch, apart from the second and third session on Day 5 of the first Test, right from the opening match of the series. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020: James Anderson vs Shan Masood and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Southampton.

Joe Root’s side need only a draw to make consecutive Test series wins on home soil post the covid-19 halt. They beat the West Indies 2-1 in their previous Test series and currently lead Pakistan 1-0 heading into the final encounter. But England will certainly go for the win keeping the ICC World Test Championship in mind where they are still behind India and Australia. Pakistan are fifth in the WTC points table.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 1 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

England vs Pakistan third Test will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton from August 21, 2020 (Friday). Day 1 of the game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 3:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Fans can catch the live telecast of Pakistan vs England match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of England 2020. Fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to watch the PAK vs ENG match live. Fans from Pakistan can watch the third Test live on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Live streaming of day 1 of Pakistan vs England third Test match will be available on SonyLiv platform, the OTT of Sony Network. Fans can catch the game live online either on the SonyLiv app or on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow the PAK vs ENG match live on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be providing the live streaming. In Pakistan, the online mobile application of PTV Sports will be live streaming the match.

