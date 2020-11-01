Pakistan and Zimbabwe are once again ready to lock horns against each other in the second ODI against each other at Rawalpindi. Pakistan always has a lead in the three-match series as they lead 1-0. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at how things turned out for both sides in the last game. Pakistan won the game by 26 runs. The Men in Green won the toss and elected to bat first. The team put up a total of 281 runs on the board with a loss of eight wickets. Haris Sohail & Imam Ul Haq’s Comical Run-Out During Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 Garners Criticism From Netizens.

Imam Ul Haq and Haris Sohail were the ones who half-centuries each. Titbits from others helped the team get to a total of 281 runs. During the first inning, the comical run-out of Haq went viral and he was attacked by the netizens for the goof-up. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, had Brendon Taylor scoring 112 runs whereas, Wesley Madhevere put up a half-century and they fell short by 26 runs in the end. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The second ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held today on November 1st at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 12.30 PM and the toss will take place at 12.00 PM.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

PTV Sports who broadcast the home games of Pakistan will once again be telecasting the first ODI. Sadly there is no telecast of the game in India.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the first game of Pakistan and Zimbabwe on television can tune into the official website of PTV Sports for live streaming online.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

