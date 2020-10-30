Pakistan and Zimbabwe are currently locking horns with each other in the first ODI 2020 which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match began at 12.30 pm IST and here was the first run-out that went viral on social media. It was a run-out goof-up by Haris Sohail and Imam Ul Haq which drew a lot of flak on social media. This happened in the 26th over when Sikandar Raza was handling the bowling duties for Zimbabwe. Imam Ul Haq was facing the bowler and he steered the delivery to backward point. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 on PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ZIM Match.

Haq's eyes were on the ball all throughout and he hinted for a quick single to Haris. Following the hint, the batsman ran blindly and both the batsmen ended up running at the striker's end. The comical dismissal went viral on social media and obviously grabbed the attention of the fans. They went on to slam the batsmen for their sull show in the match and the few others said that they lacked intent. Check out the run-out below and then the tweets.

Reactions:

This is such a terrible and boring innings so far from Pakistan. Cannot say am not surprised with misbah as coach. Where is the intent! — Irfan Ali (@Irfy20) October 30, 2020

Another one

Plz someone realize🤦‍♂️ @TheRealPCB What is the best international quality Production of cricket in India, Australia and England even in Bangladesh the standard of video quality and camerawork are modernized now. Where we are heading? 🤔#PAKvZIM #PakistanCricket — Mirza Ali Hassan (@ThePakiRambo) October 30, 2020

Dull and boring

Absolutely boring and dull batting by Pakistan. No intent to show aggression and put huge total on board. Typical misbah mindset — Desijackdaniels (@desijackdaniels) October 30, 2020

Last one

No no no. Stay on your feet - it prolongs the agony — Step Parikian (@sparikian) October 30, 2020

Imam Ul Haq made a half-century and made way to the pavilion on the score of 58 runs. At the time of writing the story the Men in Green had lost six wickets on the score of 209 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).