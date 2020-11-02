Pakistan (PAK) will square off against Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series. The game will be held on November 3, 2020, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan led by Babar Azam has already sealed the series by 2-0 and will now be aiming for a whitewash. On the other hand, Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Chamu Chibhabha will give their best to end the ODI series on a good note. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best all-rounders, batsmen, bowlers and wicket-keepers. PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2020 Match Result: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed Star as Pakistan Defeat Zimbabwe by 6 Wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in the previous ODI by chasing down the target of 207 runs in 35.2 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his figure of 5/40 in 10 overs. PAK skipper Babar Azam also played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs from 74 balls. From Zimbabwe side, Sean Williams played a brilliant knock of 75 runs from 70 balls.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – It would be wise to go with Brendan Taylor (ZIM) as the wicket-keepers for PAK vs ZIM fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam (PAK), Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM) and Haider Ali (PAK).

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) and Sean Williams (ZIM) should be picked as all-rounders for PAK vs ZIM, IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK), T Chisoro (ZIM) and B Muzarabani (ZIM) can be the bowlers.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Babar Azam (PAK), Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Haider Ali (PAK), Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Sean Williams (ZIM), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK), T Chisoro (ZIM), B Muzarabani (ZIM).

Babar Azam (PAK) should be selected as captain for your Dream11 team while Sean Williams (ZIM) can be chosen as vice-captain.

