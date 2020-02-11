Live Cricket Streaming of United States of America vs Oman ODI 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series USA vs OMA Match

Oman National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Oman will take on the United States of America in match 29 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on February 11, 2020 (Tuesday). The two teams met earlier in the month with Oman winning the match by six wickets as they easily chased down the target of 214 runs set by the USA. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of United States of America vs Oman can scroll down below for more details. USA Vs Oman, Live Cricket Score.

This is an important clash at the top of the table as the USA look to move back to the top of the team standings with a win in this match. Oman currently occupy the top spot with 14 points while the States are second with 12 points. Nepal is the third team involved in the tri-series and their victory over the USA in match 27 of the competition has had a huge impact in the standings. The USA have a better net run-rate so a win will see them leapfrog their rivals on the day to the top.

When to Watch USA vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and USA will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on February 11, 2020 (Tuesday). The clash is scheduled to start at 09:15 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of USA vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Viewers in Nepal can watch the USA vs Oman match live on Kantipur TV HD Channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for this match as there are no official broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of USA vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match

With no live telecast of the game in India, fans can still follow the match via live streaming is available in India. Fans can check Kantipur TV HD's live streaming option from here, to catch the USA vs Oman cricket match online. In India, the live streaming of the clash will be available on the FanCode app and the official website.

USA will know the mistakes they made in the first game between the two sides in the tr-series and will be hopeful of repeating that once again this time. Meanwhile, Oman will be looking for a win to put some daylight between them and the chasing pack.