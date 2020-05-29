Live Cricket Streaming of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks: Get Free Telecast Details of MFE vs IS With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mighty Efate Panthers will meet Ifira Sharks in the fifth match of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020. The match will be played on Saturday (May 30) at the Hybrid Oval of Vanuatu Cricket Ground. The Panthers have won two of their three games and are leading the points table. On the other hand, the Sharks have registered one victory from the two games they played in. Also, the Panthers registered a five-wicket when the two sides locked horns last time. Meanwhile, cricket fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of MFE vs IS match. Live Cricket Matches Resume in Vanuatu, Fans Can Watch Streaming Online on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook Page.

Three teams are participating in the ongoing T10 tournament- Mighty Efate Panthers, Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls. Each team will participate in six games and the leader of the points table at the end will lift the title. As the games are only being played on Saturdays, all the teams get ample time to take rest and make a strategy. Also, Vanuatu T10 League is one of those cricket tournaments which are being played after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, all the sides must leave no stones unturned to leave a mark. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter.

When to Watch Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The fifth match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League will be played between Mighty Efate Panthers and Ifira Sharks. The match will take place on May 23, 2020 (Saturday) and will be played at the Hybrid Oval. It is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, the Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks match will not available for live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the Vanuatu Blast T10 League in India. But fans need not worry as they can still catch the game live on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020?

Fans can live stream the Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks match in Vanuatu Blast T10 League on the official Facebook page of the Vanuatu Cricket Association. It will also be live-streamed on VBTC. Viewers should also keep an eye on the SportsTiger mobile app or sportstiger.com as it may live stream the match for fans. Meanwhile, fans can follow the Twitter account of Vanuatu Cricket for live score updates of MFC vs MTB match.

Squads

Mighty Efate Panthers: Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.