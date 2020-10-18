The Super Sunday brought up a mouth-watering tie between Kolkata Knight Riders turned out to be quite an interesting one. Held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the match results were quite unpredictable. The match ended up with a tie and extended to a Super Over. Lockie Ferguson continued with their terrific performance in the Super Overs as he scalped a couple of wickets. David Warner and Abdul Samad were the ones who were cleaned up with Ferguson. He had already scalped three wickets during the course of 20 overs. By the end of the Super Over, Kolkata Knight Riders needed three runs from four balls. Eoin Morgan’s men sealed the Super Overs and walked away with the game. Ferguson was hailed by netizens on social media. SRH vs KKR Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over.

Before getting on to the tweets, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both the sides. After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to bowl first. Eoin Morgan’s men put up a decent score on the board. Shubman Gill, however, was trolled for his slow innings. The KKR opener scored 36 runs from 37 balls. In the end, KKR scored 163 runs. Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, had a fair start, but three quick wickets of Priyank Garg, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar rattled the SRH. The match went on to a Super Over and in the end, KKR walked away with the last laugh. Now let's have look at the tweet below:

How good was Ferguson 🙌🏻🔥#SRHvKKR — Chad Savagaon (@csavagaon) October 18, 2020

Yess Yess Jeet Gaye Bc 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍 Lockie What A Incredible Bowler, 5 Wickets 🔥 Kya Bowler Hai Bhai Tu,Kaha Tha Intne Din Tak 😘😘 Locky fergusson is the hero of the match 😍❤ Hats Off To U Bhai 🙏 Congratulations @KKRiders Team and @iamsrk sir#SRHvKKR#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/ZJs7nhqyIm — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) October 18, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders remain on number four of the IPL 2020 points table. KKR has 10 points in their kitty. whereas, the Orange Army is on number five with six points in their kitty.

