Galle Gladiators (GG) will square off against Jaffna Stallions (JS) in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 match no. 9. The game will be held at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 3, 2020. Last time when these two teams met, JS defeated GG. Galle Gladiators is led by Shahid Afridi, while JS plays under the captaincy of Thisara Perera. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions live streaming online and live telecast details on TV. Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir Get into War of Words With Young Afghanistan Player Naveen-ul-Haq During Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, Lankan Premier League 2020.

Galle Gladiators will enter this game with a defeat against Kandy Tuskers where they failed to chase down the target of 197 runs. On the other hand, Jaffna Stallions defeated Kandy Tuskers in their last game. After posting a target pf 186 runs, JS restricted Tuskers at 131 runs. Thisara Perera was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his knock of 68 runs from 28 balls.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of LPL 2020 match no 9.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the GG vs JS LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that, JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shahid Afridi(c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Asitha Fernando, Ahsan Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri. Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Moores(w), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Johnson Charles, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan.

LPL 2020 will end on December 16. Jaffna Stallions is at the top of the point table with 6 points while Galle Gladiators is at the bottom and yet to register a win.

