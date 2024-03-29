Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). It will be game number two for LSG in the IPL 2024 season. They lost their opening game to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs. They need improvements in their bowling lineup as the bowlers came out to be very expensive in the match against RR. They will also look forward to boosting the confidence of their top-order batsmen as only captain KL Rahul managed to stand up for the team. Rest all top order batsmen failed but the middle order somehow managed to do well but in the end was not enough. Punjab Kings Receive Grand Welcome in Lucknow Ahead of Their IPL 2024 Clash Against LSG (Watch Video).

PBKS on the other hand will be playing their third match of the IPL 2024 season. They won their first game but then hit a rock-bottom against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). PBKS did well in the batting but could've been better but the seamers need to step up for the team. Spinners are playing their part well. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes Arrives on Bike for Practice Session (Watch Video).

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather in Lucknow at the Time of LSG vs PBKS match (Source; Accuweather)

Initially, there will be some clouds in the sky as the match starts but these will be cleared soon and there are no traces of rainfall on the day of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. The temperature will vary between 28-34 degrees Celcius.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

It will be a good day for the spinners as the pitch favours them very well. The home team has only been able to win three games out of seven played in this venue. A total of nine T20s have been played on this ground and the average first innings can be expected to be around 150.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).