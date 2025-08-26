In Match 17th of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, Lucknow Falcons will square off against Noida Kings on August 26 in Lucknow. Both teams are sitting in the bottom half of the UP T20 League 2025 points table, with Falcons in fourth place, while Kings sit in fifth spot. A win here will help the Falcons or the Kings break past the mid-table tussle and join the two teams on six points in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Lucknow Falcons, led by Bhuveneshwar Kumar, have been facing a patchy start to the competition, winning their second and third matches, and then moving to loss their last two UP T20 League 2025 matches. Lucknow will be eager to break their two-match losing streak and get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Noida Kings have had an erratic start, winning their first and fourth match, while losing their remaining three. Captained by Shivam Chaudhary, Kings will look to bring out a more balanced performance, having lost most of their matches one-sided.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Date Tuesday, August 26 Time 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to move up the UP T20 League 2025 standings, Lucknow Falcons will lock horns against Noida Kings in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. The Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Lucknow vs Noida live streaming online viewing option, read below. Yash Dayal Banned From UPT20 League 2025, RCB and Gorakhpur Lions Pacer To Miss Tournament Due to Sexual Harassments and Rape Allegations.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).