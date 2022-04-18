Lucknow Super Giants take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The LSG vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you the LSG vs RCB betting odds along with the favourites. LSG vs RCB Preview.

Lucknow Super Giants bounced back from their win in the competition with a dominant performance against Mumbai Indians. They are looking to move to the top of the Indian Premier League table. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore also got back to winning ways with an impressive win over Delhi and are aiming for the top of the team standings as well.

LSG vs RCB Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Bangalore are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RCB to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RCB have the odds of 1.80 in their favour while LSG are a 2.00 underdog.

LSG vs RCB Win Predictions

According to Google Predictions, Bangalore are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. RCB have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to LSG's 47%. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

