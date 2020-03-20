Majid Haq, Former Scotland Cricketer, Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shares Touching Post on Twitter

File image of Majid Haq (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the former cricketer’s tweet, he is being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow. Haq, who used to bowl off-spin, last represented Scotland against Bangladesh during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. In his tweet, the former cricketer said he was hopeful of recovering from the COVID-19 virus. He also thanked the hospital staff. Kevin Pietersen Uses Hindi to Raise Awareness Among Indians Over Coronavirus Pandemic.

“Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK,” tweeted Haq.

Here’s Majid Haq’s Touching Tweet

Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK pic.twitter.com/19QfWjzaOq — Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) March 20, 2020

Haq has featured in 54 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Scotland. The left-handed batsman scored three half-centuries in his ODI career and picked 60 wickets. In T20Is, he has 28 wickets against his name. PM Narendra Modi Endorses Virat Kohli, Hima Das, Keven Pietersen, Deepak Malik and Other Athletes’ Messages in Raising Awareness About Coronavirus.

As per The Guardian, the UK’s government has reported 3,269 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, out of which 266 are in Scotland, 2756 in England, 170 in Wales and 77 in Northern Ireland.