Dashing Indian batsman Manish Pandey celebrates his 31st birthday on Thursday (September 10). Hailing from Karnataka, the right-handed batsman has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Indian Domestic circuit, and his record is nothing short of spectacular. Be it rescuing his side after a top-order collapse or scoring runs rapidly in the end overs, Pandey rose to every challenge which came his way. The swashbuckling batsman has also proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he currently plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Below, we’ll revisit some of Pandey’s best knocks in IPL. Team SRH Key Players for IPL 2020: David Warner, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for.

Making his IPL debut in for Mumbai Indians in 2008, the youngster couldn’t leave a mark and only played a handful of matches. However, his fortunes changed in the next season where Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him. Pandey played several great innings at the top order and made a name for himself. In the same tournament, in fact, he became the first Indian to score an IPL century. However, Pandey’s arguably enjoyed his best time with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played between 2013 and 2017. The batsman also played a vital role in guiding KKR to the title in 2014. As Pandey turns a year older, we’ll look back at some of Pandey’s magnificent IPL innings. SRH Team Profile for IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

114 vs Deccan Chargers In IPL 2009

As mentioned above, Pandey is the first Indian to score a century in IPL. He achieved the feat against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Facing the likes of Ryan Harris and RP Singh, the then 19-year-old played an extraordinary innings which comprised of 10 boundaries and four giant maximums. Pandey’s masterclass guided the Bengaluru-based side to 170/6 in the first innings, which proved to be enough as the Men in Red won the match by 12 runs.

94 Against Kings XI Punjab In IPL 2014 Final

Chasing a mammoth score of 200 runs in the finals of 2014 IPL final, KKR received a significant blow as the in-form Robin Uthappa got dismissed in the first over. However, Pandey came into bat and number three and put up a batting exhibition. He demolished the Punjab bowlers to all the parts of the ground and took KKR close to the target. Pandey, however, missed his century by six runs but thanks to his efforts, Kolkata Knight Riders won the clash by three wickets and lifted their second IPL title.

71 Against Mumbai Indians In IPL 2019

Pandey played another gem of an innings during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2019. Chasing 163, SRH’s top order surrendered in front of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. However, Pandey refused to put his guards down and played a sensational innings. The batsman kept scoring quick runs at one end despite losing wickets at the other. The equation came down to 7 runs from 1 ball where he smacked a six and snatched a tie. His breathtaking knock, unfortunately, went in vain Hyderabad lost the match in the super over.

83 vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019

Pandey’s temperament was challenged when SRH met Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2019. Hyderabad lost in-form opener Jonny Bairstow for a duck and Manish came out to bat at number three. The right-handed batsman was watchful in the initial overs before unleashing his mayhem. After getting his feet settled, Pandey scored runs all over the park and powered his team to 175-3 while batting first. However, CSK went to win the game by six wickets.

Pandey will next be seen in action in IPL 2020 where he’ll look to guide SRH to their second title. The veteran batsman enjoyed a great run in white-ball cricket last year and will like to replicate his brilliance in the forthcoming tournament as well. However, it will be interesting to see how he’ll adapt to the new conditions in UAE.

