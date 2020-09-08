Sunrisers Hyderabad ever since its entry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2012 have been one of the most consistent performers in the championship. They are closely knit group with each player playing to the game plan. They are masters when it comes to defending low scores, a trait which speaks volumes about their mental strength. Under the able leadership of David Warner, they are ready to add another title to their trophy cabinet to the one they won in 2016. Last season they finished fourth and were then knocked out by the Delhi Capitals in a one side contest in the eliminator. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, we take a look at five key players for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of David Warner’s SRH.

David Warner

One of the best batsman in the history of the league, David Warner is a powerhouse of talent. He scored 692 runs at an average of 69.2 last season in just 12 games and ripped apart opposition bowlers with his attacking display. He will join the team late owing to international commitments which will hurt the team a bit.

Kane Williamson

SRH’s middle order batsman and skipper Kane Williamson is considered one of the top three batsman of world cricket. He is the kind of player who rotates strikes and believes in forging partnership in T20 cricket, a trait which comes in handy when the team loses early wickets. In terms of leadership, there are none better than him with his bowling changes timed to perfection. SRH IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH’s pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled with an economy rate under 8 last season, grabbing 13 wickets from 15 games. Bhuvi with his calm and composed personality is known for his impeccable line and length. Over the years, he has developed his batting skills and can chip in with a few runs towards the end if needed.

Rashid Khan

An ever present figure in the global T20 leagues around the world, Rashid Khan is a difficult spinner to get away even for the best of batsmen. He has been doing well in the CPL which is an ideal preparation heading to UAE for the IPL. He is likely to play every game for Hyderabad and will be looking to replicate his haul of 17 wickets, achieved in 2019. SRH Team Profile for IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Manish Pandey

A quality Indian name in the SRH batting line up which has had its fare share of problems when it comes to contribution from domestic batsmen. Manish Pandey has been around for a while in the competition and has a wealth of experience under his belt. His ability to shift gears quickly makes him an asset for SRH.

Dark Horse: Priyam Garg

India's Under-19 World Cup 2020 captain is in SRH camp and he can emerge as their best bet with the bat. Garg will be eager to do well in his debut season.

Watch: SRH Team Profile for IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad have always been a side which relies heavily on its bowling unit and this will prove to be their downfall once again, most likely in the knock-outs

