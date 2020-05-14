Manoj Tiwary Opens Up About Getting Dropped From Indian Team After Scoring Century, Says ‘Haven’t Asked MS Dhoni About It’

Manoj Tiwary (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary belongs to that rare category of batsman who got dropped from the Playing XI even after scoring a brilliant hundred. During the 5th ODI of West Indies’ 2011 tour of India, the right-handed batsman scored 104 runs off 126 deliveries and played a crucial role in guiding the Men in Blue to a 34-run victory. Surprisingly, however, the Bengal-born cricketer didn’t get a chance in India’s line-up for the next 14 ODI matches. Recently, Tiwary himself opened up about that incidence and said he was shocked getting dropped from the team after his ton. However, he hasn’t asked former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, about his axing yet. Manoj Tiwary Welcomes the Extension of Lockdown in India With ‘Open Arms’, Says 'Hope Everyone Still Realises the Importance of the Step’ (View Tweet).

“I never thought that after scoring a 100 for my country, getting a Man of the Match Award, I will not find a place in the playing XI for the next 14 games. But I also do respect the fact that the captain and the coach or the management had some other ideas as well because we as players have to respect whatever they were thinking at that point of time, maybe they thought otherwise,” Tiwary said in a video interview on the FanCode App.

Tiwary also said that he hasn’t asked the then Indian skipper MS Dhoni about his axing owing to the ‘respect’ for the seniors. However, he said that he will ask the former Indian captain about the incidence in future.

“I’ve obviously thought about asking him in the future,” Tiwary added. “I never got the opportunity, or you say courage, at that point of time to go and ask Mahi, our captain during that time, because we respect our seniors so much that we tend to hold ourselves back on questioning a few things. So, I haven’t questioned him yet,” he added.

After his century game, Tiwary’s next international appearance came almost nine months later in the 4th and 5th ODI of India’s 2012 Tour of Sri Lanka where Tiwary scored 21 & 65 respectively. After that, he played a handful of matches and his last ODI match came against Zimbabwe back in 2015.