Manoj Tiwary Welcomes the Extension of Lockdown in India With ‘Open Arms’, Says 'Hope Everyone Still Realises the Importance of the Step’ (View Tweet)

Manoj Tiwary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the increase in numbers of COVID-19 positive patients in India, the lockdown all over has been extended till May 17. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the nationwide lockdown, which was supposed to be ended on May 3, is further extended for another two weeks. When Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary came across the news, he took to his official Twitter account and appreciated the ‘sensible’ move by the government. He ‘welcomed the decision with open arms’ and also urged his fans to not step outside home and strictly follow the guidelines of the government. " Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4.

“Welcoming lockdown extension wit open arms. It’s a sensible move by our government and I hope everyone still realises the importance of lockdown by following all d guidelines to be on the safer side. Stay home Stay safe #Lockdown3,” wrote the 34-year-old on the micro-blogging website. The Indian international has been quite active on social media in recent times and is frequently giving his opinions on the happenings all over the world. Not too long ago, Tiwary also shared an inspiring message on unity, asking people of India to respect all religion. Meanwhile, let’s look at Tiwary’s tweet after the extension of lockdown. Jofra Archer Prophecy: Another Old Tweet by England Cricketer Goes Viral After Lockdown in India Extended for Two Weeks!

View Tweet:

Welcoming lockdown extension wit open arms. It’s a sensible move by our government and I hope everyone still realises the importance of lockdown by following all d guidelines to be on the safer side. Stay home Stay safe #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/6bjGvXGMSl — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 1, 2020

As of now, more than 25,000 people in India have been infected from the deadly disease with over 1150 people losing their lives. MHA has divided the regions of India into red, green and orange zones according to the effect of the virus in the areas.