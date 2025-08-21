The ninth match of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 edition will be contested between Meerut Mavericks and Gaur Gorakhapur Lions. Meerut Mavericks started their campaign on a winning note. They secured a dominating 86-run victory over Kanpur Superstars. Meerut Mavericks lost their second match against Lucknow Falcons by five wickets. Meerut Mavericks is placed fourth with two points to their name. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Lucknow Falcons Jumped to Second Place, Kashi Rudras Retained Top Spot.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, on the other hand, started their campaign on a poor note after suffering a 50-run defeat against the Kashi Rudras. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions registered their first win over Noida Kings by 14 runs. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will look to continue their winning momentum, whereas Meerut Mavericks will look to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans can check all the information of the Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions match, along with live streaming and telecast details, below.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Date Thursday, August 21 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Meerut Mavericks will take on the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions in the ninth match of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Thursday, August 21. The Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live telecast on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida vs Kashi live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

