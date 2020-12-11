Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will face each other in match 2 of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 11, 2020 (Friday). Both teams will be looking to start the new campaign on the front foot with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in BBL 10 can scroll down below for more details. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Brisbane Heat's Player Hospitalised.

The two teams had contrasting campaigns last season but will have hopes of improving on their final finish. Melbourne Stars reached the final of the competition but were beaten by Sydney Sixers while the Heat finished 7th in the points table and haven’t qualified for the play-offs since the 2016-17 season.

When is Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 11, 2020 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Melbourne Stars Squad: Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Andre Fletcher(w), Clint Hinchliffe, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Dilbar Hussain, Tom O Connell

Brisbane Heat Squad: Chris Lynn(c), Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson(w), Simon Milenko, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

