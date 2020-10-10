Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 26. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2020. SRH will be led by David Warner while RR will play under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Hyderabad is currently at the 3rd spot with 6 points while Rajasthan is at the 7th position with 4 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs RR Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. RR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis' All-Round Performance & Other Stats As Delhi Capitals Registers Massive 46 Runs Victory.

SRH defeated Kings XI Punjab in their last match by 69 runs as they successfully defended the target of 2020 runs. The orange army bowled out KXIP for just 132 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 46 runs in their last encounter of IPL season 13. While chasing the target of 185, RR inning got restricted to 138 runs in 19.4 overs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Jos Buttler (RR) and Jonny Bairstow (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for three batsmen for your fantasy team for SRH vs RR IPL 2020 and they should be Steve Smith (RR), David Warner (SRH) and Priyam Garg (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be ideal to go for two all-rounders and they should be Rahul Tewatia (RR) and Abhishek Sharma (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Andrew Tye (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), T Natarajan (SRH) and Rashid Khan (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Steve Smith (RR), David Warner (SRH), Priyam Garg (SRH), Jos Buttler (RR), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Andrew Tye (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), T Natarajan (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH)

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) should be elected as captain for your SRH vs RR IPL 2020 fantasy team. While Rahul Tewatia (RR) can be elected as vice-captain as he is a great all-rounder.

