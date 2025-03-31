Mumbai, March 31: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. While MI are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2025, KKR have won their previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI and KKR have played each other 34 times in the IPL but MI have a strong lead on the head-to-head with 23 wins and 11 defeats.

When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The match will take place on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where Will the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match Take Place?

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where Will Live Broadcast for MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match Be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Fans can watch the MI vs IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels.

Where will live streaming for MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match be Available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans however will need a subscription to watch MI vs KKR live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website as only a limited time for free live streaming is available.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson

