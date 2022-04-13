Pune, April 13 : Embattled Mumbai Indians should take a leaf out of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) template in their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to return to winning ways in IPL 2022, former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has said. Chennai, the defending champions, on Tuesday registered their first win of the ongoing edition of the mega event, defeating Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium. Chennai's win was set up by a mammoth 165-run stand between Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) hitting 17 sixes and 12 fours, as 156 runs came off the last 10 overs.

With the ball, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana took out openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat while left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary and captain Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell respectively to break the back of Bangalore's chase in the first six overs. In the later stages, Theekshana dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai while Dwayne Bravo took out Dinesh Karthik to ensure a 23-run win for Chennai. Dube's promotion to No. 4 ahead of Ambati Rayudu and Chennai using the services of an effective power-play bowler like Theekshana was the template of success for the Jadeja-led side. MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Chennai snapping their four-match losing streak means that five-time champions Mumbai are now the only team in IPL 2022 which doesn't have a win against their name. The Rohit Sharma-led side, who haven't clicked as a unit yet despite some brilliant individual performances mainly with the bat, will face a tough challenge from Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune to end their winless run. "Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward. If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches). RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 23.

"As far as their win against Punjab Kings is concerned, they are a very aggressive side and Mumbai Indians will have to fight fire with fire and I think that's what Mumbai will do," said Swann on Cricket Live show on Star Sports. Swann further remarked that for teams like Mumbai and Chennai, who still have a very long way in keeping themselves for contention in the playoffs of IPL 2022, body language has to be positive going forward. "Any coach or any captain would demand from his players to show more intensity (on the field), more hard work and want them to show that they mean it (when it comes winning) even if you've lost a few games. So, the body language is a good way to go."

