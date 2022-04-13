Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RR vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 14 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have won three out of four matches in IPL 2022 and are among the top four teams so far. Rajasthan Royals top the points table while Gujarat Titans are placed fourth on the table. Previously, Rajasthan Royals won against the newcomer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by three runs in a close encounter. Gujarat Titans (GT) played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and lost by eight wickets. It was GT’s first loss after three consecutive wins in their maiden IPL season. Gujarat Titans posed an average total of 162 runs and were unable to defend the same. RR vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 24.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) are our picks in wicket-keeper section.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shubman Gill (GT), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Abhinav Manohar (GT) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT) can be our all-rounders. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Rashid Khan (GT), Darshan Nalkande (GT) are our bowlers.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shubman Gill (GT), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Abhinav Manohar (GT), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Rashid Khan (GT), Darshan Nalkande (GT).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Hardik Pandya (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

