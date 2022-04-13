Mumbai Indians (MI) performance has been poor and below par in the IPL 2022 so far. MI lost all four matches they played and are placed second last on the IPL 2022 points table. Their last defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after they failed to defend the average total of 152 runs. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) had even chances in the tournament and won two out of four matches till now. Their last match against Gujarat Titans had a thrilling end with Rahul Tewatia smashing Odean Smith for two sixes on the last two balls. The two teams will be facing each other on April 12. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. MI vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 23.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

After Mumbai Indians batting collapsed on 62 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match, Suryakumar Yadav recovered the side by his unbeaten knock of 68 runs to drag his team to a decent total of 151 runs. The batsman in the middle will remain key to Mumbai Indians as they play Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan (MI)

Before an abrupt fall down of wickets against RCB in the last match, Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a good start in an opening partnership of 50 runs off 38 balls with captain Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan contributed 26 runs to the total. The left-hand batter has piled up two half-centuries in IPL 2022 so far. Ishan Kishan once again remains our player to watch out for in the game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

He scored his second half-century of IPL 2022 in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. Liam Livingstone’s 64(24) helped Punjab Kings tower a competitive total of 189 runs against Gujarat Titans. He has been in good form in his previous two matches, so it is expected that the batter will shine again when Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan had a crucial fifty-run partnership with Liam Livingstone in their previous match against Gujarat Titans after PBKS lost two wickets in the powerplay. Punjab will be hoping that Dhawan plays a sheet anchor role.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

Kagiso Rabada bowled a fairly decent spell against Gujarat Titans while defending the 190-run total against Gujarat Titans. He got an early wicket of Mathew Wade and later in the game spoiled Shubman Gill’s outstanding inning by removing him on 96 runs. He is another player from Punjab Kings to watch out for when they take Mumbai Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).