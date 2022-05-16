Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. MI vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 65.

Mumbai Indians' early elimination was no surprise though MI in their last few matches prevailed over teams to register some wins in their account, specially their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in which MI bowling was par excellence and got the whole CSK team all out on 97 runs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad entered into troubled waters after their previous defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a huge margin of 54 runs and are on the verge of getting eliminated before the play-offs commence. A lot of mathematical juggling from the outcomes of matches to be played between different sides and some luck can still get SRH through into the next round alongside winning their remaining two matches.

MI vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Ishan Kishan (MI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tilak Varma (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Daniel Sams (MI), Aiden Markram (SRH) could be our all-rounders.

MI vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umran Malik (SRH), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) could form the bowling attack

MI vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Ishan Kishan (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Daniel Sams (MI), Aiden Markram (SRH), Umran Malik (SRH), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH).

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) could be named as the captain of your MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Umran Malik (SRH) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

