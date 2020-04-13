Michael Vaughan Hilariously Trolls Ravindra Jadeja After the CSK All-Rounder Showcased His Swordsmanship Skills on Instagram

Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits : Getty Images / Instagram)

With all the major cricketing events around the world have come to a halt, Indian-all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is neither able to showcase his on-field blitzes nor his sword-swinging celebration. In the meantime, however, the Saurashtra-born star is polishing his swordsmanship skills. Recently, the southpaw shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen displaying various moves with a sword which were certainly impressive. Many cricket fans were in awe seeing the left-arm spinner smoothly operating the sword. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan saw this opportunity to troll Jadeja and he asked the 31-year old to cut off the grass of the garden. David Warner, SRH Captain, Replicates Ravindra Jadeja’s Sword-Celebration in This Throwback Video, Asks Fans to Give Feedback.

In the video shared by Jadeja, he is seen standing in a grassy garden. Seeing this, Vaughan asked the star mow the grass. “Your grass needs a mow Rockstar,” commented the former England captain on the video. Well, Jadeja didn’t take long in replying Vaughan and he wrote that he doesn’t know how to cut it. Many netizens also joined the bandwagon in the funny banter and filled the comment section with hilarious messages. Meanwhile, have a look at Vaughan’s hilarious comment.

Watch Jadeja's Swordsmanship Skills:

Vaughan's Comment!!

Jadeja was last seen during India’s Tour of New Zealand where the Men in Blue clinched the T20I series 5-0 while the ODIs and Test matches went to the Kiwis. The all-rounder’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament and if reports are to be believed, the T20 extravaganza is set to get called off.