Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag showed just why he was one of the ones to watch out for in the future by smashing a splendid double century, in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 on Thursday, November 21. The youngster, representing Delhi, smashed an undefeated 200 off just 229 deliveries at the MCA Cricket Ground to put his side in a position of command and dominance in the ongoing contest Aaryavir Sehwag certainly made his father Virender Sehwag proud with the unbeaten knock, where he struck a total of 34 fours and two sixes and ended the day at 200*. Rahul Dravid’s Younger Son Anvay Dravid Included in Karnataka’s Probables for U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024–25.

The young Aaryavir Sehwag led Delhi's strong response to Meghalaya's first innings total of 260 runs. For Delhi, Udhav Mohan took four wickets while Arnav S Bugga scalped three. Meghalaya's top-scorers in their 260-run total was G Narleng (95) and Kshitij added 62 runs. Aaryavir Sehwag opened the innings and stitched a solid 180-run partnership with Arnav S Bugga who struck a century (114) as well. He then added another 100 runs with wicketkeeper Vansh Jetly, who was dismissed for 43 runs. Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Dravid makes His Debut in Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 For Mysore Warriors, Excited Fans React.

Aaryavir Sehwag's double ton ensured that Delhi finished Day 2 of the Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 clash on a high at 468/2, leading by 208 runs. Despite playing 142 dot balls out of the 229 deliveries he faced, Aaryavir Sehwag did relatively well to remain undefeated with an impressive strike-rate of 87.34. He will now look to build on this and make this score a massive one as Delhi continued to have proceedings under control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).