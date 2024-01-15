Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi has become the first-ever player to score a 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy. Prakhar Chaturvedi went on to stay not out on 404 in 638 balls and went on to hit 46 fours and three sixes in his innings against Mumbai. Karnataka went on to score a massive 890 runs for the loss of eight wickets and declared their innings. Ranji Trophy 2024: Gujarat Bowls Karnataka Out for 103, Defends 109 in Epic Fourth Innings Battle To Secure Thrilling Victory.

