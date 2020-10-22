The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 is just a few days away and the teams have already reached UAE for the tournament. The members of the team Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will take on each other from November 4-9 November 2020, and thus the teams have gathered in UAE. The IPL has shared snaps of the teams together boarding the flight for UAE. The player like Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and others were seen posing for the camera. Not very long ago did the BCCI share the squads for the teams. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading Supernovas and Jemimah Rodrigues will be the vice-captain. Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST of 'Women’s IPL'.

Smriti Mandhana will handle the reins for the Trailblazers and Deepti Sharma is the vice-captain. Mithali Raj will be leading team Velocity and Veda Krishnamurthy will be the deputy captain. The women's team was all smiles for the camera. The team will be putting themselves in quarantine after reaching the hotel rooms in UAE. Even the men's team followed the same procedure ahead of the IPL 2020. Now, let's have a look at the pictures of the women's team.

The women's team will have players from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 challenge will be held across four days.

