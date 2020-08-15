Former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day 2020 (August 15, 2020). Not only one of the best cricketers of his generation, but Dhoni was also the most successful Indian captain of all-time. In his ten years as the national team skipper, the Ranchi-born cricketer turned India into a cricketing giants in all three formats of the game. MS Dhoni Retires at 39 From International Cricket: A Look Back At 5 Heartwarming Moments of Former Indian Captain (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 Cricket World at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-finals. Following that defeat, the wicket-keeper went on a sabbatical which raised doubts of him hanging the boots. The Ranchi cricketer remained silent on the issue, but on India’s 74th Independence Day, announced his retirement. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket With a Beautiful Video on 'Pal do Pal Ka Shaayar' Song.

‘Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired’ the 39-year-old wrote on his Instagram account while making the formal announcement. So as one of the greats of the game hangs up his boots, we take a look back at all the trophies India has won under his captaincy.

2007 T20 World Cup

In his first tournament as the caption of the national side, Dhoni did what many greats before him were unable to do, make India world champions again. With several senior players out of the squad, the Ranchi cricketer led India to a win in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

2010 Asia Cup

MS Dhoni stature as one of the best captain in world cricket went even further when he led India to a triumph in the 2010 Asia cup. India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals by 81 runs to ruin the competition for a record fifth time.

2011 Cricket World Cup

A dream which eluded India for more than three decades was fulfilled when MS Dhoni hit that iconic six off Nuvan Kulusekara to make India world champions. Once again India defeated Sri Lanka thanks to a master class from their ever-consistent captain.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy

MS Dhoni etched his name in the record books by winning the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy in England, With this win, the Ranchi baron cricketer became the first captain in cricketing history to lead his side to cup victories in all three major ICC tournaments (T20 WC, WC and Champions Trophy).

2016 Asia Cup

The T20 tournament was held in Bangladesh and this will be final major tournament MS Dhoni wins as the captain of the national side. India defeated Bangladesh in the finals by eight wickets to cap off a dominating display throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue were unbeaten throughout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).