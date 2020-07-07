MS Dhoni, widely regarded as one of the best cricketers of all-time and India’s most successful limited-overs captain, celebrates his 39th birthday on July 07, 2020 (Tuesday). Born in 1981, Dhoni has gone on to become a cricketing legend and is one most loved cricketers around the country. He has led India to World Cup success in both the 50-over format and Twenty20 cricket and has also won the ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni is the only cricket captain to life three different ICC trophies. The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 350 ODI matches, 90 Tests and 98 T20I matches. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Rare Pictures of Mahi Before He Became the Golden Boy of Indian Cricket (See Pics).

Apart from his cricket skills, Dhoni is also famous for his love of bikes and has an admirable collection of bikes and cars. Dhoni’s love for bikes and cars goes all the way back to his early college days when he had a Rajdoot. Over the years, the former Indian captain has added some stunning collection. As MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, take a look at some of his bike and car collection. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Three MSD Captaincy Records Which Will Be Tough to Break for Virat Kohli and Future Indian Skippers.

Yamaha RD350

The first bike Dhoni brought once he became a regular Indian cricketer was the Yamaha RD350. It is said to be one of his most loved bikes.

My first bike pic.twitter.com/Die1cZ22YW — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 12, 2013

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Dhoni posted a picture of himself cleaning the latest addition to his bike collection. Dhoni is believed to be the first person in possession of a super beast to his collection.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Dhoni is also a proud owner of a Harley-Davidson Fatboy. The blue cruiser is an iconic bike and is popular for its fascinating looks.

Confederate X132 Hellcat

The Confederate Hellcat is a rare bike and has an exclusive design to it. The former Indian captain even rode it at thr track in Buddh International Circuit. Only a few select celebrities own the rare bike and Dhoni is one of them.

MS Dhoni Riding a Confederate X132 Hellcat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R

Ninja ZX14R is the second Kawasaki variant in Dhoni's garage. Dhoni owns a black Ninja ZX14R and it has been in its possession for the last decade.

MS Dhoni Riding A Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ducati 1098

MS Dhoni also has a Ducati 1098 in his garage. Reports stated that the bike was only available for a limited period and Dhoni made most of the opportunity to get the beast in his possession.

Ducati 1098 (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Hummer H2

Dhoni’s love for SUVs has no end. The former Indian captain imported the Hummer H2 and is often seen riding it.

View this post on Instagram Even two golf sets doesn't help my golf game get better A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Another SUV in Dhoni’s garage. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a 2.1-litre diesel engine and produces a maximum of 201 Bhp and 500 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz GLE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mahindra Scorpio

This is not any normal Scorpio. Dhoni has customised it to suit his interest and personality.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The vehicle is the latest addition to Dhoni's collection of cars. Dhoni bought the car exclusively when it became first available in India.

Dhoni's last appearance for India came at the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against England in 2019. Since then, the former Indian cricketer captain and wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from the game. That has, however, not stopped the veteran sportsman from making new additions to his collections of bikes and cars.

