MS Dhoni Meets a Fan While Preparing for IPL 2020 at JSCA (See Pic)

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni has been away from international cricket for a few months now. After the former Indian captain was dropped by the BCCI from the central contracts, his fans thought that it would be the end of Dhoni’s career. But Mahi surprised everyone by appearing in the nets at the JSCA in Ranchi. The former Indian captain has been sweating it out in the nets and has been preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020. Since then the former Indian captain has been a regular visitor at the JSCA Stadium. MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Clean His New SUV Jonga Together, Watch Adorable Instagram Video.

Needless to say the fans hound at the stadium knowing that MS Dhoni would be around. Dhoni like a complete sweetheart poses with the fans and clicks pictures with the fans. This time also things were no different. Dhoni was spotted signing autographs for his fans who then shared the snap with the former Indian captain on social media. Check out the picture below:

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. He last played against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the tournament and scored a half-century but that wasn't enough for the Indian team to win the game. The Men in Blue lost the game by 17 runs. A few days ago, Ravi Shashtri had spilt beans on MS Dhoni's retirement and had said that he could don the Indian colours once again but all that depends on his stint at the IPL.