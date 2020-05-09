MS Dhoni’s Salt and Pepper Look Inspires Netizens as They Bring Out Hilarious Memes (Read Tweets)
MS Dhoni recently made an appearance in the live video and revealed his unshaved look. The former Indian captain is currently at his home in Ranchi letting his hair down with his family. Ever since the latest edition of the Indian Premier League has been called off due to coronavirus, the former Indian captain is spending a lot of time home and has been away from social media as always. But recently made an appearance in a live video and the fans could not keep calm. However little did we know that his latest look would turn into a meme fest. MS Dhoni New Look: Unshaved CSK Captain Makes Rare Appearance in Ziva’s Video, Resembles Original Thala in Grey-Beard.

MS Dhoni had a salt and pepper look with daughter Ziva being the protagonist. The former Indian captain was seen in running a friendly race with his daughter. He made a brief appearance in the video and his look brought the best out of the netizens as they posted memes of the former Indian captain. You can check them out below:

Talking about MS Dhoni, he was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Post which there were rumours that the former Indian captain would hang up the boots. However, India's manager Ravi Shastri said that his comeback to cricket would depend on how he does in the  IPL 2020. However, with the Indian Premier League 2020 getting cancelled, his future remains in a bleak. The fans are waiting to watch Dhoni back in action.