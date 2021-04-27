Ravindra Jadeja stunned the world with his swashbuckling knock of 62 runs from 28 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021. This show was not limited to batting alone, he even contributed with a run-out and scalped three wickets. Now post his MS Dhoni's old tweet resurfaced on the Internet is being circulated widely on social media. The tweet read, "God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja." After Jadeja's all-round show, the netizens were still responding to the tweet. Chennai Super Kings Shares an Adorable Picture of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni on Social Media Post Their Win Against RCB.

Team Chennai Super Kings handed over Virat Kohli and men with their first defeat of the season. MS Dhoni and men won the game by a thumping margin of 69 runs. With this, the team is currently placed on number one of the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals stands on number two, RCB is placed on three and Mumbai Indians is on number four.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet below;

God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

Ravindra Jadeja also won the Man of the Match Award.

Many netizens including Irfan Pathan, Harsha Bhogle, Rajasthan Royals and others had praised Jadeja for his all-round performance. The team will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

