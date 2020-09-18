Defending champions Mumbai Indians will fight for their fifth title in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020). With four titles in the kitty, the Rohit Sharma-led team is the most successful side in IPL history and will like to get the glory in UAE too. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks, MI already had a strong the team. However, the marquee addition of Chris Lynn and Trent Boult has strengthened the side even more. Also, players of the team have been hitting the training ground hard lately, and one can visit the franchise’s social media page to verify the fact. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

MI tended to choke in crucial matches till 2012. However, Rohit Sharma took over the reins of the side in 2013 and changed the side’s fortunes. The Hitman guided the side to the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and will not mind adding another trophy in his cabinet. MI, however, aren’t known to set the stage on fire away, but their knack of pulling things back in the latter half is just incredible. However, they must be eyeing to gain momentum early in the tournament. MI vs CSK, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings for Season Opener.

With Mumbai Indians being on the most popular IPL teams, cricket lovers have flooded social media with good-luck messages for the four-time champions. Search engine platforms are filled with latest Mumbai Indians photos, Mumbai Indians HD background wallpapers for desktop, Mumbai Indians mobile screensavers, Mumbai Indians photos, Mumbai Indians photos for Facebook, Mumbai Indians HD images for Instagram. Well, your quest ends here as you can download all such pictures of the Mumbai-based IPL franchise. All the pics are available for absolutely free.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co will begin their title defence against Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited season opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the MS Dhoni-led team not having the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, the Men in Blue & Gold will take the field as favourites. However, they have to forget the ghosts of IPL 2014 where they lost all their five games in UAE.

