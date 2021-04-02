The IPL 2021 is just a few days away and the players are preparing for the mega-event. Most of the players have reached their respective franchises. The players are not only sweating it out in the stadium but are also shooting for the ads. Jasprit Bumrah has also reported to the Mumbai Indians franchise and had a busy day shooting. Not only did the franchise share the picture of Bumrah on social media where he was seen sitting with a ball, but also they had a hilarious caption to the snap. In the picture we see, Bumrah beaming at the sight of the ball. Mumbai Indians’ New Zealand Trio Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne Reach India for IPL 2021.

The snap was a candid one. "The smile when you've got your plans in place to topple the batsmen! ," read the caption of the picture. Mumbai Indians will play their first game on April 9, 2021, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mumbai Indian had won the IPL 13 which was held in UAE and Dubai. Needless to say that the team will want to replicate their performance that they had last year.

For now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult and Adam Milne arrived today in the Mumbai Indians' camp and the franchise also shared a video of the Kiwi player on social media. However, the team will miss the services of Quinton de Kock who will be in quarantine for about seven days.

