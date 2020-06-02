Naseem Shah Raring to Bowl Against Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Respect Him but Don’t Fear Him’

Naseem Shah Vs Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the modern era and has given nightmares to many potent bowling line ups in his illustrious career. However, Pakistan’s rising pace sensation Naseem Shah is eager to lock horns against the top-ranked ODI batsman. In a recent interview, the 17-year-old pacer said that he wants to deliver in an India vs Pakistan clash. On the prospect of facing Kohli, Shah said that he respects the talismanic batsman but isn’t afraid of bowling against him. Steve Smith Reveals One Thing Which He ‘Admires’ the Most About Virat Kohli.

“Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him,” Shah said while talking to PakPassion.net.

Shah, who possesses the ability to set the speed gun on fire, has made a brilliant start to his international career. In fact, the right-arm pacer is the youngest bowler to scalp a hat-trick in Test matches. The young gun further said that facing Kohli will give him an opportunity to test his skills.

“It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” he added.

Well, India and Pakistan have locked horns only in multi-national tournaments over the years. Hence, Shah will certainly a lot of opportunities to face the batting great. Nevertheless, the two cricketing powerhouses are likely to lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup and if the tournament takes place, Shah must leave no stones unturned to breach the defences of the Indian captain.