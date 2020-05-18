Nasir Hossain Recalls How Fans Celebrated With ‘Mauka Mauka’ Chants After Bangladesh Recorded First Bilateral ODI Series Win Over India in 2015

Bangladesh Fans Mocked Indian Players with 'Mauka Mauka' Chants After Win (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain recalled Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI series win over India in 2015 and the celebrations that ensued following that historic win. Hossain, who has been part of many humiliations at the hands of India and was also part of the side that were thrashed by 109 runs at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup quarter-final, remembered how the Indian fans celebrated by mocking the Bangladesh players and fans with the ‘Mauka Mauka’ chant. Months later when Bangladesh beat MS Dhoni-led India 2-1 in an ODI series it was theirs to give it back. Rohit Sharma Admits Bangladesh Is Only Place Where Indian Team Does Not Get Too Much Support.

The ‘Mauka Mauka’ chant was initially a banter started by Indian broadcasters Star Sports to highlight the India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket. But with passing time, the chant was then used both by the fans and the broadcasters for other matches making it common trend every time India took the field against an opposition. Bangladesh too were victims of the chant following their loss to India in ICC CWC 2015 quarter-final. The Bangladesh-India rivalry has also intensified in recent times due to on-field theatrics and reactions by the fans. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Being Called ‘Pie-Chucker’ by Kevin Pietersen in 2008, Says ‘Didn’t Feel Bad, I Actually’ Laughed.

Bangladesh sure did remember the humiliation and when India visited months after the World Cup, the fans made sure to pick up the chant. Bangladesh beat India by six wickets and 79 runs respectively in the first two ODIs to clinch their maiden ODI series victory over India and celebrated by mocking the Indians payers with the ‘Mauka Mauka’ chant.

“I felt very good about that, when the whole India team was going towards the dressing room [ with their head lowered down] the whole gallery was chanting ‘mauka mauka’,” Hossain recalled the incident in a Facebook live chat with Cricfrenzy. India won the third and final ODI match of the series but it was mere consolation win.

The 28-year-old, who has represented the national team in over 100 international matches, also spoke about his rivalry with current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and said that he has no personal rivalry with the Indians skipper. “I’ve played against Kohli in the Under-19 and he is like this from that time,” said Hossain talking about Kohli’s overt aggressiveness in the field. “We try to be very aggressive on the field that might have happened on that day,” he added.

“I don’t have any hard feelings against him. I didn’t sledge him or anything but it is true that I was very happy to get his wicket. Because we were in need of his wicket very much,” Hossain said. He dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli in the first ODI in that series helping break the 74-run partnership and opening the gates for a batting collapse.

That series win remains Bangladesh’s only ODI bilateral series victory over India 376 meetings. They recently recorded their first-ever T20I win over India and came close to clinching the series before going down 1-2 with a narrow loss in the final T20I match.