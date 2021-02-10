Michael Vaughan was in the news for teasing the Indian fans after Virat Kohli and men lost the match by 227 runs in the first Test match against England. Post this, he asked the fans, if the Indian team gifted Joe Root an autographed jersey to Joe Root on the occasion of his 100th Test match. This did not go down well with the fans and they responded to the tweet by trolling him brutally. Many of them even asked him to not beg for the autographed jersey. Michael Vaughan Taunts Indian Fans After Virat Kohli & Men Lose to England by 227 Runs, Asks if Joe Root Received an Autographed Jersey.

If one might recall, the Indian cricket team had gifted Nathan Lyon an autographed shirt after India won the four-game series against Australia. Nathan had even thanked the Indian team for the kind gesture. He took to social media and had lauded Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy and also praised the Indian cricket team for the way they fought back to win the series. Now Nathan Lyon also asked if Joe Root received a jersey like Nathan Lyon. The fans were obviously angry with the comment and lashed out their fury on social media.

Check out the comments on social media below:

It should be earned don't beg for it..It was rahane and it was last match of the test series.. Typical England mindset..Looks like white wash prediction virus has entered your body again..This time not only words you may have to eat mirchi too.. — nikhil k patil (@nikhil1n) February 9, 2021

Should be earned

Respect is earned

Mr Vaughan being Mr Vaughan as always,Plz spare us from the wit and sarcasm.Just watch the game mate and be blessed you are in india.The exact land which suffered for centuries by your own.#Respect is earned not begged — Thilak@2207 (@Thilak_2207) February 9, 2021

That's a bit nasty!

No. You guys have already looted us for 150 years and have killed numerous freedom fighters as well. Return our Kohinoor first and then only we may think of gifting that t-shirt. — Sandeep Parkhi 🇮🇳 (@sparkhi) February 9, 2021

The second Test match will be held on February 13, 2021. The second game will be held in Chennai. The game will also witness a comeback of fans in the stadium once again.

