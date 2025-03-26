Skipper Salman Agha has managed to score runs, which have ensured Pakistan crosses the fifty-run mark. Star from the last match, Abdul Samad, has a perfect chance to impress again and make a sizeable contribution alongside Agha.
OUT! Ish Sodhi comes into the attack, and manages to pick his first wicket of the contest. Usman Khan managed to hit a poor ball straight into the hands of the fielder at long-on. Pakistan are four down already.Usman Khan c Mitchell b Ish Sodhi 7(7)
OUT! The procession has begun for Pakistan batters, Omair Yousuf departs after making seven off 11. Yousuf wanted to play the lap shot, but managed to get the ball brush the glove before a diving Mitchell Hay took an easy catch. Omair Yousuf c Mitchell Hay b Jacob Duffy 7(11)
OUT! Mohammad Haris's small knock comes to an end. Haris wanted to pull the ball from way outside the off-stump line, and managed to hand a simple catch to the wicketkeeper off Ben Sears' bowling. Mohammad Haris c Mitchell Hay b Ben Sears 11(17)
OUT! And thus begins the collapse. Hasan Nawaz ends up scoring his third duck of the series, and finishes with 106 runs in the series, including a 105* in the third T20I. Jacob Duffy manages to get the better of the opener yet again. Hasan Nawaz c Neesham b Jacob Duffy 0(3)
For a change, Pakistan openers Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz have showcased restraint in the first over, and have managed only two runs off the bat. Harris ended up wildly swinging in the whole over.
Meanwhile, Pakistan as expectedly have made several changes in their XI, dropping Shaheen Afridi, while including Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Omair Yousuf. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali
TOSS! New Zealand have won the toss, and skipper Michael Bracewell shows no hesitation to bowl first. New Zealand are playing an unchanged XI. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke
New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team Live Score Updates: New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will play the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-T20I tourney on March 26, which has already been won by the Black Caps 3-1. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 will be all about pride for Pakistan, who, apart from a stellar show in NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025, have been poor across departments, which is reflected in the scoreline. You can check the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington, after which both teams will clash in a three-ODI series as well commencing March 29. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025: Finn Allen’s Half-Century Helps New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 115 Runs To Clinch Victory in Five-Match Series.
The fourth T20I saw New Zealand demolish Pakistan, who were back to playing stick cricket, as their batters wanted to hit every ball out of the park rather than look to play cricketing shots. Apart from Haris Rauf, no other bowler has been a standout, which has seen the likes of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen take advantage of in the PowerPlay itself. making life easy for incoming New Zealand batters. Pakistan will hope to finish the T20I leg of the ongoing tour on a high here, and head into the ODIs with confidence. Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.
Squads:
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay
Pakistan Squad: Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan