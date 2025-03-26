New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team Live Score Updates: New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will play the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-T20I tourney on March 26, which has already been won by the Black Caps 3-1. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 will be all about pride for Pakistan, who, apart from a stellar show in NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025, have been poor across departments, which is reflected in the scoreline. You can check the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington, after which both teams will clash in a three-ODI series as well commencing March 29. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025: Finn Allen’s Half-Century Helps New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 115 Runs To Clinch Victory in Five-Match Series.

The fourth T20I saw New Zealand demolish Pakistan, who were back to playing stick cricket, as their batters wanted to hit every ball out of the park rather than look to play cricketing shots. Apart from Haris Rauf, no other bowler has been a standout, which has seen the likes of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen take advantage of in the PowerPlay itself. making life easy for incoming New Zealand batters. Pakistan will hope to finish the T20I leg of the ongoing tour on a high here, and head into the ODIs with confidence. Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay

Pakistan Squad: Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan