New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the second One-Day International (ODI) of the tri-nation series, New Zealand takes on South Africa. The Black Caps defeated Pakistan in the opening match and now will be looking to enter the final as they face the Proteas. Meanwhile, for NZ vs SA free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. New Zealand Cricket Board Provides Fitness Update on Rachin Ravindra’s Injury in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025.

If New Zealand win this match, they will enter the final of the tri-series after having defeated Pakistan in the opening match. The Kiwis are likely to miss the services of Rachin Ravindra who was hit on the forehead while fielding during the match against Pakistan. In the first ODI, New Zealand defended 330 by restricting Pakistan to 252 only. Glenn Phillips slammed 106 unbeaten while Daryl Mitchell made a significant contribution of 81 and 58 respectively. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of PAK vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

When is New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team 2nd ODI of the tri-series takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The action in NZ vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 will begin from 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series 2nd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 in India. So, fans in India are likely to find the NZ vs SA ODI match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD and Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. For the New Zealand vs South Africa 2025 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series 2nd ODI 2025?

For NZ vs SA live streaming online fans can access FanCode’s official website and app. While Sony Sports Network have the telecast rights of the tri-series, it is not confirmed whether they will provide live streaming of NZ vs SA on their OTT SonyLIV. To watch NZ vs SA live streaming on FanCode, fans will have to have a match pass.

