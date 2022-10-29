It has been a while since New Zealand defeated Australia convincingly in their opening game of the World Cup but the BlackCaps will feel a loss of momentum due to rains in Australia. Their game against Afghanistan was called off and next up for them is Sri Lanka in Sydney with a forecast of clear weather, cricket fans can finally get to see some action on the field after a complete washout yesterday. New Zealand currently leads Group 2 courtesy of a superior net run rate but it is all stacked up very close between the competing members thanks to plenty of no results. For Sri Lanka, they need to get over their loss against Australia quickly and put up a superior performance this evening. New Zealand versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Daryl Mitchell returns to New Zealand after recovering from a broken finger and will replace Mark Chapman in the team. The presence of the player is a major boost for the BlackCaps as he is vital to their middle order. The pace battery of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult could create problems for Sri Lanka. The Sydney pitch will have something to offer to this trio and this gives the team an added advantage. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About NZ vs SL Cricket Match in Sydney.

Binura Fernando became the third Sri Lankan to return home from the tournament owing to injury which is a setback for the side. Pramod Madhusan is set to replace him on the team and will partner Lahiru Kumara in bowling in the powerplays. Pathum Nissanka has a lot riding on his shoulders when it comes to scoring runs for the team as he has had a wonderful 2022. Skipper Dasun Shanka and Kusal Mendis are other batters that will draw the attention of the fans.

When Is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the SCG in Sydney on October 29, 2022 (Saturday). The NZ vs SL game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in South Africa. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD/1 HD HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. New Zealand has a well-balanced team and should secure a routine win over Sri Lanka.

