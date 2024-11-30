The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has taken a great initiative to help the rise of cricket in their country. The CAN is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) in 2024. The NPL 2024 will be another addition to the list of franchise T20 leagues played across the globe. The NPL 2024 will see many promising cricketers and star Nepal cricketers. Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also feature in the inaugural edition of the NPL. Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

The Nepal Premier League 2024 tournament will be played from November 30 to December 21. The inaugural edition will see eight teams -- Kathmandu Gurkhas, Pokhara Avengers, Biratnagar Kings, Lumbini Lions, Janakpur Bolts, Sudurpaschim Royals, Karnali Yaks, and Chitwan Rhinos -- fighting for the elusive title. The NPL 2024 matches will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal Premier League 2024 Matches in India?

The inaugural edition of the NPL 2024 live telecast details is now available. The Cricket Association of Nepal announced Star Sports Network as the official broadcaster for the Nepal Premier League in India. Indian audiences can watch the live telecast viewing option of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network channels on their television. Shikhar Dhawan Arrives in Kathmandu for Nepal Premier League 2024, Receives Rousing Welcome From Fans (See Pics and Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal Premier League 2024 Matches in India?

The Nepal Premier League has announced FanCode as their official live-streaming partner for the Indian audience. In India, all the matches of the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League will be live-streamed on FanCode and the website.

