NZ U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 CWC Semi-Final on TV

Bangladesh U19 Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Bangladesh Cricket)

New Zealand U19 will square off against Bangladesh U19 in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020. The match will be held on February 6, 2020, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. New Zealand U19 defeated West Indies U19 in the quarter-final, while Bangladesh U19 qualified to the semis after defeating South Africa U19. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming online of NZ U19 vs BAN U19 ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 semi-final match. We will also help you with live telecast details.

New Zealand U19 team will be led by Jesse Tashkoff, while Bangladesh U19 team will play under the captaincy of Akbar Ali. Bangladesh U19 team defeated South Africa U19 by 104 runs after posting the total of 261/5. Bangladesh spinner Rakibul Hasan had figures of 5/19 in 9.3 overs in that game which rattled up Proteas batting line-up. Speaking about New Zealand U19, their tailenders batted well to chase down the target of 239 posted by West Indies U19. Joey Field and Kristian Clarke made unbeaten 38 and 46 runs respectively to help their side cross the line.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semifinal Match Time in IST and Date

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 semi-final match in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on February 06, 2020 (Thursday). NZ U19 vs BAN U19 semifinal match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast of the NZ U19 vs BAN U19 semi-final match live.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 semifinal match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website.

Both New Zealand U19 and Bangladesh U19 team have never lifted ICC U19 CWC trophy, however, the former has made it to the final of this format once. The upcoming match is expected to be full of action and drama as both sides will leave no stone unturned to qualify for the final match against India U19 on February 9, 2020.