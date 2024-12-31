The Women's T20 World Cup in 2024 was arguably one of the most thrilling editions of the tournaments in recent times. Among other things, it is going to be remembered as a tournament where the New Zealand women's national cricket team produced an inspirational run en route to winning a maiden title. The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph is set to go down as a historic one, as it was the first time in both men's and women's cricket that New Zealand had won a T20 World Cup. And it came off the back of some magnificent performances that would be remembered for a long time to come. Year Ender 2024: A Look Back at the Top Three Purchases by Franchises During Women’s Premier League 2025 Auction in Bengaluru.

The White Ferns' Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph was special for a number of reasons. First, Sophie Devine and her team had lost 10 consecutive T20I matches before heading into the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Prior to the competition, New Zealand were handed a whitewash by Australia in a three-match T20I series and while the side did have a number of impactful players, their preparations leading up to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 did not exude much promise and confidence. Plus, they were put in a group comprising Australia and India and not many would have expected them to even make it to the semifinals. And all of these factors make New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title win all the more special.

Impressive-From Start to Finish

New Zealand had to undertake a daunting task as they began their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against India. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, semifinalists in the previous edition, were the favourite to win this match but that wasn't exactly how the outcome went. New Zealand kickstarted their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a massive 58-run win over India, one that would eventually help them set the tone for their campaign. While they did lose to Australia in their next match, New Zealand followed it up with victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan and going through to the semifinals from Group A alongside their Trans-Tasman rivals. Year Ender 2024: Look Back At Indian Men’s Cricket Team's T20 World Cup Win That Ended 11-Year ICC Trophy Drought.

The White Ferns had to take on former champions West Indies in the semifinals, one of the most impressive teams in the tournament. But as they say, the harder the challenge, the sweeter the victory and that's exactly what happened for New Zealand. Sophie Devine and her team produced a spectacular show, especially with the ball in hand to outclass West Indies in a low-scoring thriller and qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup final for just the second time where they beat South Africa.

Historic Title Win in Dubai

In the final, New Zealand were tasked with facing South Africa, a side that had eliminated reigning and six-time winners Australia in the semifinal. Laura Wolvaardt and her team, much like New Zealand, had only suffered one loss in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and were looking good to have their hands on a maiden ICC trophy. Both teams were pretty confident and would go to put on a spectacular show in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final. Batting first, New Zealand posted 158/5, the second-highest total in a Women's T20 World Cup final, on the back of important contributions from Suzie Bates (32), Amelia Kerr (43) and Brooke Halliday (38). Maddy Green also chipped in with a 12-run cameo.

The bowlers would then go on to put up a memorable performance, stifling the flow of runs after South Africa had a blazing start. Rosemary Mair and Amelia Kerr picked up three wickets apiece as New Zealand were able to put up a masterclass in defending a target in a high-stakes encounter as they restricted South Africa to just 126/9. While it was a heartbreak for South Africa for the second consecutive year, New Zealand had scripted history for themselves. The celebrations then followed and fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed a piece of history. New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph will be etched in cricket folklore as one of the best underdog stories. Amelia Kerr was adjudged player of the match as well as tournament for her all-round show in the UAE.

ICC Heartbreak for India Once Again

India on the other hand, had a fairly disappointing campaign altogether.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team were pushed on the back foot after a massive 58-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match. India did follow up that result with victories over Pakistan and also Sri Lanka, a loss to reigning champions Australia brought an end to a dismal campaign in the UAE. India's performances never really looked convincing enough, barring the 82-run win over Sri Lanka.

And with that loss, India's heartbreaking run in ICC events continued. Despite coming close on several occasions in the past, the Women in Blue have never been able to have their hands on ICC silverware. While India had made it to the semifinal last year where they lost to eventual winners Australia, this time, the story was different as they weren't able to make it past the group stage. Inconsistency, especially with the bat in hand was one of the many reasons for this forgettable campaign for Harmanpreet Kaur and co. In the New Year, the Women in Blue will hope to end their wait for an ICC trophy with India hosting the Women's ODI World Cup.

